Pennsylvania National Guard Drops Off Pallets Of Food At Drexel Hill Middle School Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published now At least 20,000 meals were unloaded Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania National Guard Drops Off Pallets Of Food At Drexel Hill Middle School EMERGENCY WORKERS IN BERKS ANDDELAWARE COUNTIES WILL ALSOHAVE ACCESS TO THOSE MASKS.AND IN DELAWARE COUNTY THEPENNSYLVANIA NATIONAL GUARDDROPPED OFF PALLETS OF THEFOOD AT DREXEL HILL MIDDLESCHOOL.AT LEAST 20,000 MEALS BEFOREUNLOADED AT MULTIPLELOCATIONNESS DELAWARE COUNTY





You Might Like

Tweets about this