Pennsylvania National Guard Drops Off Pallets Of Food At Drexel Hill Middle School

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published
At least 20,000 meals were unloaded Tuesday.
EMERGENCY WORKERS IN BERKS ANDDELAWARE COUNTIES WILL ALSOHAVE ACCESS TO THOSE MASKS.AND IN DELAWARE COUNTY THEPENNSYLVANIA NATIONAL GUARDDROPPED OFF PALLETS OF THEFOOD AT DREXEL HILL MIDDLESCHOOL.AT LEAST 20,000 MEALS BEFOREUNLOADED AT MULTIPLELOCATIONNESS DELAWARE COUNTY




