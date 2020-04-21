Global  

Chipotle Pays $25 Million To Resolve Tainted Food Allegations

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said.

The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that sickened diners at its restaurant with norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

The virus is easily transmitted by infected food food workers.

The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety.

