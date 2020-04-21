Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jalen Hurts gives his personal account of playing for both Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley

Jalen Hurts gives his personal account of playing for both Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Jalen Hurts gives his personal account of playing for both Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley

Jalen Hurts gives his personal account of playing for both Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley

Jalen Hurts joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the upcoming draft and his time at Alabama & Oklahoma.

Hear what Jalen has to say about playing for both Lincoln Riley and Nick Saban.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Jalen Hurts gives his personal account of playing for both Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley https://t.co/D3sgS8ormB #sports #feedly 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.