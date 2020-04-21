Horizon Health in Paris offers more options for patients amid coronavirus

"horizon health"..

In paris, illinois..

Is also now offering "more options for patients".

There are now "curbside services" in addition to "tele-medicine".

Many clinic visits..

As well as lab services..

Will be available "outside the facility".

"the outpatient lab"..

As well as "the paris clinic" are still open for usual, in-person visits.

And we've put information "about hours" and "how to set- appointments" for you online.

That's over at