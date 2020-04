Chad Gator RT @ClayTravis: Over 30 million people have now filed for unemployment in this country in the past five weeks. We have voluntarily created… 2 seconds ago

Kom Snow of House Stark RT @ChidiNwatu: @realDonaldTrump Fake News, Polls, James Comey, Gen. Flynn and Roger Stone. The death of 61,000+ and 30 million unemployed… 2 seconds ago

Dheena Ajith Groups Kvp RT @directorsarat: Ennappa neenga already 1.5 million with this tag #HBDDearestThalaAJITH 😊😊🤷‍♂️👍👍👍👍 let me search my old pics and post an… 3 seconds ago

Holly Cox RT @DoctorYasmin: I DON'T WANT TO GO BACK TO "NORMAL." NORMAL IS NO PAID SICK LEAVE FOR MANY SERVICE WORKERS. NORMAL IS 27.5 MILLION AMERIC… 3 seconds ago

「A somewhat functioning human being」 RT @shaun_vids: candace owens has 2 million twitter followers and pretty much exclusively posts disinformation about the coronavirus & if a… 4 seconds ago

The Fool’s Frost, now plus on block RT @datcravat: The ps4 subreddit has over 3 million members, and an uncredited repost of my art is at the very top. This sucks. Please jus… 5 seconds ago

Steve (USMC) RT @mmpadellan: 70 days of inaction: 62,000 dead 1.3 million infected 30 million unemployed ...and the numbers keep RISING. But yeah, tel… 5 seconds ago