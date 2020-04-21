Netflix Reports Mixed Earnings: What Investors Are Weighing Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:04s - Published 1 hour ago Netflix Reports Mixed Earnings: What Investors Are Weighing Subscriber growth is accelerating because of lockdowns, but earnings missed estimates. The stock is flat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this StockNewsWires $NFLX: Netflix Reports Mixed Earnings: What Investors Are Weighing: https://t.co/WO53d3rlTN 2 hours ago 💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 While recent earnings reports from streaming giant Netflix have been a mixed bag, missing badly three quarters ago… https://t.co/ATFpHRRnEs 3 hours ago