TikTok users spot possible home intruder in viral video Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 days ago TikTok users spot possible home intruder in viral video A TikTok user’s seemingly tame post went viral after commenters spotted an eerie figure in the background.User reubix_cube shared a video of himself dancing to Doja Cat’s “Say So”.About eight seconds in, a blurry figure appears on the stairs by the wall.Users flooded the comments section of the video shortly after it was posted.“I downloaded it and zoomed in and honestly it don’t look human,” one user wrote.Some suggested the footage of the possible home intruder might have been staged.reubix_cube denied that the video was “staged,” and confirmed he lived with relatives who were not home at the time.“This stuff has happened my entire life,” reubix_cube said. “We live next to graveyards” 0

