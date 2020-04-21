Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons, Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:58s - Published now Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons, Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only Gov. Larry Hogan is now allowing the state's barbershops and salons to stay open to service essential personnel only during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

Tweets about this taylor RT @wjz: GOV. HOGAN AMENDS ORDER: Barbers and salons are now allowed to service essential personnel only. Everyone must wear face coverings… 2 hours ago gone country RT @AtlasApp_US: #Maryland Governor allowing Salons/Barbers to stay open for #EssentialWorkers only https://t.co/yeUTEtGcPu 2 hours ago ATLAS #Maryland Governor allowing Salons/Barbers to stay open for #EssentialWorkers only https://t.co/yeUTEtGcPu 2 hours ago Fendervarius Barbershops and Salons can now open in Maryland. Shops can only service essential personnel by appointment only an… https://t.co/QomzwbgFJC 3 hours ago noebbbbb RT @wjz: Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons/Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only https://t.co/VIeXAH8oZm https://t.c… 3 hours ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons/Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only… https://t.co/IccEWwh5S0 3 hours ago Wildelk68 So the brilliant Governor Hogan of MD "allowing" barbers and beauty salons to open but only for ESSENTIAL personnel… https://t.co/PAeG3h0V4N 4 hours ago Tracey Thompson Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Hogan Allowing Salons/Barbers To Stay Open For Essential Workers Only – CBS Baltimore https://t.co/RsGoLPQYbt 5 hours ago