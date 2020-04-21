Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Put The Twitter Feud Aside For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have an ongoing feud onTwitter that continues to entertain people.

Yet the “Deadpool” and “Wolverine” stars are putting their fights on hold for coronavirus relief efforts.

According to CNN, the two began the “All in Challenge,” which encourages people to donate America’s Food Fund.

Everyone who donated earns the chance to have Reynolds and Jackman to help their kids sell lemonade.

Reynolds said: "For one day and one day only, we've agreed to agree to not disagree.”