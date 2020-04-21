New York Governor To Meet With Donald Trump

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo will meet with President Donald Trump and talk about the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he will tell the president what his state needs to test residents for COVID-19.

Cuomo wants the federal government to take control of securing chemical agents and other materials needed to process tests.

According to Reuters, the governor said those materials would increase output at state labs.

Cuomo said that as frank as Trump is with him he will be with the president.