IRS Gives Social Security Recipients Tight Deadline To File For $500 Child Stimulus Payments Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 weeks ago IRS Gives Social Security Recipients Tight Deadline To File For $500 Child Stimulus Payments You have until 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, April 22 to fill out the “Non-filers: Enter Payment Info” tool online. 0

