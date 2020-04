Buffalo doctor on the front lines of COIVD war in NYC

AMERICANS WHOSTILL USE THEM...A BUFFALO BASEDOCTOR IS LENDINGHIS MEDICALEXPERTISE INWESTCHESTER TOCARE FOR THOSEWITH COVID-19...TONIGHT HE SHAREHIS "FRONT-LINE"EXPERIENCE WITH 7EYEWITNESS NEWSSENIOR REPORTEREILEEN BUCKLEY...THE MILLIONS OFAMERICANS WHOSTILL USE THEM...TONIGHT HE SHARESHIS "FRONT-LINE"EXPERIENCE WITH 7EYEWITNESS NEWSSENIOR REPORTEREILEEN BUCKLEY...DR. MICHAELSCHENHATA.

"IFYOU'RE A SOLIDER -YOU EXPECT YOUMIGHT BE BROUGHT TOWAR AT SOMEPOINT.IF YOU'RE ADOCTOR YOU EXPECTTO BE DEALING WITHCONTAGIOUSDISEASES."AND DR. MICHAELSCHEHATAOF BUFFALO IS NOWON THE FRONT LINESOF THE WAR AGAINSTCOVID-19.WHILE HE WORKSMOSTLY IN PRIVATEPRACTICE INCOSMETIC WORK, DR.SCHEHATA - WHO'SAFFLIATED WITHCATHOLICHEALTH...HASRESPONDED TO CALLFOR ACTIONDOWNSTATE.HE'S NOW CARINGFOR COVID PATIENTSAT NEW YORKPRESBYTERIANLAWRENCE HOSPITALIN WESTCHESTER..."THE LAST I WORKED ASHIFT I HAD SIXPATIENTS WHO WEREFAMILY MEMBERS OFSTAFF AT MYHOSPITAL."===BUTT==="HOW DIFFICULT IS ITBE ON THEFRONTLINES OF THISEVERYDAY.ANDWATCHING THISHAPPEN AND UNFOLD?CERTAINLY IT'SEMOTIONALLY TAXINGSEEING SO MANYPATIENTS WHO END UPGOING INTO THEINTENSIVE CAREUNTIL...TYPICALLYTHEIR TIME ON THEVENTILATORS IS MUCHLONGER THAN YOURSTANDARDPNEUMONIA."FOR THOSE WHO ARECRITICAL OF SOCIALDISTANCING RULESAND BUSINESSCLOSURES - THEDOCTOR SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT FORBUFFALO TO REMAINVIGILANT...TOPREVENT SPREADINGTHE VIRUS..."I THINK WE HAVE A LOTOF THINGS THAT WILLWORK TO OURADVANTAGE INBUFFALO AND WE HAVETO REALLY SEIZE ONTHAT OPPORTUNITY."THE BUFFALO DOCTORSAYS IT'S DIFFICULT TOWATCH SOME PEOPLELOSS THEIR HEALTHAND WELL BEINGFOREVER FROMCOVID.."I THINK THE SADDESTTHING I'VE SEEN ARETHE HOMELESSPOPULATION - PEOPLEWITH NOBODY THEREIN THEIR LIVES."===BUTT===EILEEN BUCKLEY.

"BUT THE DOCTOR SAYS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS HE HAS EXPERIENCED - THROUGH THIS PANDEMIC - IS WATCHING FAMILIES RECONNECT.. ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY REALIZE HOW AT RISK THEY ARE FOR THIS VIRUS. IN KENMORE, EILEEN BUCKLEY - 7 EWN."