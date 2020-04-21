Simple Tips for Helping
the Planet This Earth Day The holiday, which started in 1970,
is celebrated on April 22.
Here are a few simple things you can do to celebrate.
Store your meals in
reusable containers and avoid
putting them in plastic or paper bags.
Same goes for
the grocery store.
In fact, it is best to
not use plastic bags at all.
When cleaning up your house,
recycle as much as you can.
Old electronics can even be
recycled instead of thrown in the trash.
Using compact fluorescent bulbs to light up your living space will help you save energy.
If one has the space, consider
planting a tree this Earth Day.
Starting a garden containing
flowers, vegetables or both
is also a great idea.