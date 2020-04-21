Simple Tips for Helping the Planet This Earth Day The holiday, which started in 1970, is celebrated on April 22.

Here are a few simple things you can do to celebrate.

Store your meals in reusable containers and avoid putting them in plastic or paper bags.

Same goes for the grocery store.

In fact, it is best to not use plastic bags at all.

When cleaning up your house, recycle as much as you can.

Old electronics can even be recycled instead of thrown in the trash.

Using compact fluorescent bulbs to light up your living space will help you save energy.

If one has the space, consider planting a tree this Earth Day.

Starting a garden containing flowers, vegetables or both is also a great idea.