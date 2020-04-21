'We Do Not Have To Panic Clean': Experts Weigh In On When, What To Clean To Combat Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:00s - Published now 'We Do Not Have To Panic Clean': Experts Weigh In On When, What To Clean To Combat Coronavirus Even with social distancing, many people wonder, if you go outside, what should you do with your shoes or clothes once you return home? CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Skeetra there was plenty of hydrogen peroxide at the store like 3 weeks ago and now there is none. i can’t fucking stand y’… https://t.co/HADEUGhdrR 32 minutes ago Cece Unload ur clean dishes so that u can put dirty dishes in the dishwasher til it’s full or I’ll literally have a pani… https://t.co/CDDeYOAOhk 1 hour ago 💛 S 💛 Aight here’s the plan - clean bc dad asked me to - maybe make and eat dinner - do hw - panic because i have a presentation tomorrow - cry 4 hours ago Cipher the Ghost Bear @inklake @ananavarro HOLY SHIT! Never thought this post would blow up. I'd promote something here, but, nah. Just… https://t.co/jmEOQwJTPN 5 hours ago Dwaipayan Dutta @Bjp_Debjit @sevakaroon @abpanandatv Ask them Why panic ! Why worried ! this is an opportunity to showcase any good… https://t.co/eJX5XkH9tI 8 hours ago Bizitalk Over 40% of people believe a tidy workspace is key to enhancing productivity with 1 in 4 saying messy colleagues ha… https://t.co/8thGBLdlbw 8 hours ago Dwaipayan Dutta @abhishekaitc Why panic ! Why worried !consider this as an opportunity to showcase any good job, if done. GoWB does… https://t.co/x8gWYXQ6mc 9 hours ago Tony the pony My first step to dealing w depression is cleaning my room and now I don’t have a room to clean so what did u expect… https://t.co/W5RCLqclyd 14 hours ago