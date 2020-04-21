mvhs furlough

To feel much appreciated for the difficult and dangerous work they are doing during this pandemic....now word they may be losing their jobs.

M-v-h-s is planning to furlough one fifth of their workforce due to financial losses from this lengthy fight against the coronavirus.



A worst case scenario became reality today for hundreds who work at mvhs .

None :21 "as of today, we are announcing the furlough of 20% of our workforce" 800 workers, likely to include some who provided frontline care for coronavirus patients, will be without a job, likely, for the next four months.

1:38 "it includes both full and part time employees and we have more than 4000 employees.

It's significant" furlough means they are still mvhs employees, retain health insurance, and can be called back to work with 48 hours notice.

But there's another situation brewing where some rns at mvhs could be laid off 16:23 "the nys nurses assosciation, which represents dozens of nurses at mvhs, has rejected the health system's furlough proposal, and suggested, instead, that rns who chose to work in nyc, during that four-month furlough.

If they cant' come to an agreement on that, layoffs are possible" 4:14 "some layoffs then are possible which is really disappointing, because we're hoping that all of our services do come back over the course of several months and we want those nurses to come back to work" between the roughly two and a half million dollars spent preparing for a surge in patients that never came, and the month-long loss of profitable elective surgeries, officials at mvhs says there was no other option to try and recoup the loss of about $600,000 a day.

8:50 "we had no choice.

We have to make sure that we attain financial viability for the organization or it puts everybody at risk.

