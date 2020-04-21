Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former UF soccer player serves as a nurse in COVID-19 hotspot NYC

Former UF soccer player serves as a nurse in COVID-19 hotspot NYC

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Former UF soccer player serves as a nurse in COVID-19 hotspot NYC

Former UF soccer player serves as a nurse in COVID-19 hotspot NYC

Shana Hudson's start date for her new job Tampa kept being pushed back due to COVID-19.

Instead of waiting, she thought where would a nurse anesthetist be needed the most?

New York City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abcactionnews

ABC Action News RT @kyle_burger: "VERY MORBID" | Former @GatorsSoccer player Shana Hudson describes her time volunteering as a nurse in a New York City hos… 4 days ago

kyle_burger

Kyle Burger "VERY MORBID" | Former @GatorsSoccer player Shana Hudson describes her time volunteering as a nurse in a New York C… https://t.co/ay4UOyLocu 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.