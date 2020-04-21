Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published now Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to join them at the filming of their reunion special in exchange for donations to charity, Jennifer Aniston has announced. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming #Friends #FriendsReunion | @FriendsTV | https://t.co/3uVQ5BG3kW 4 minutes ago Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Friends Cast Comes Together to Offer Fans a Dream Reunion Opportunity https://t.co/4nfmOW7QDG 27 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity https://t.co/HTpiJ2BNRO 2 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming - The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to jo… https://t.co/0vjzsPld1R 3 hours ago Fashion & Beauty NG Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate… https://t.co/YpjXNyRbZK via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 3 hours ago 'NewsDesk' Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity -… https://t.co/mykX3VAMHF 3 hours ago Jed I. Goodman If Stage 24 is not possible, I hope they do it on Fight Island. https://t.co/A0DuTlc2UV 3 hours ago ShopyCart Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity https://t.co/zYgRb46aeI https://t.co/FVvdVcy5By 3 hours ago