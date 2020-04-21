Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming

Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming

Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming

The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to join them at the filming of their reunion special in exchange for donations to charity, Jennifer Aniston has announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming #Friends #FriendsReunion | @FriendsTV | https://t.co/3uVQ5BG3kW 4 minutes ago

BobiNokkusu

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Friends Cast Comes Together to Offer Fans a Dream Reunion Opportunity https://t.co/4nfmOW7QDG 27 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity https://t.co/HTpiJ2BNRO 2 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming - The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to jo… https://t.co/0vjzsPld1R 3 hours ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate… https://t.co/YpjXNyRbZK via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 3 hours ago

readnewsdesk

'NewsDesk' Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity -… https://t.co/mykX3VAMHF 3 hours ago

jedigoodman

Jed I. Goodman If Stage 24 is not possible, I hope they do it on Fight Island. https://t.co/A0DuTlc2UV 3 hours ago

shopy_cart

ShopyCart Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Entire ‘Friends’ Cast To Offer Fans Ultimate VIP Opportunity https://t.co/zYgRb46aeI https://t.co/FVvdVcy5By 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.