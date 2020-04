Students look to sky to unite during pandemic

WHITE HOUSE THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC HAS AFFECTED EVERYONEIN THE WORLD ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.LOCAL STUDENTS WANT TO REMIND USTHERE’S ANOTHER THING EVERYONIN THE WORLD SHARES TOO.

THE SKY. FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN STATE COLLEGE IS USING THE SKY AS A WAY TO UNITE US ALL FOR EARTH DAY.

FOX 4'S RACHEL LOYD SHARES HOW THEY'RE DOING IT.

IT'S AS SIMPLE AS SNAP AND POST.

FSW ART STUDENTS ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO SHARE PHOTOS OF THE SKY TOMORROW ALONG WITH THEIR PERSONAL COVID-19 STORY. AS A WAY TO INSPIRE AND COMFORT PEOPLE DURING THIS TIME OF ISOLATION. EVEN THOUGH WE MAY FEEL ALONE WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. THAT'S THE MESSAGE ON "SHARING OUR SKY'S" FIRST INSTAGRAM POST. IT'S A FINAL PROJECT FSW ART STUDENTS ARE DOING FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF EARTH DAY TOMORROW. HASHTAG SHARING OUR SKY IS A PLATFORM FOR PEOPLE IN SOUTHWEST AND BEYOND TO SHARE HOW THEY'RE AFFECTED BY COVID-19. STUDENTS ARE ALSO USING THE HASHTAG TO TRIBUTE HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS LIKE FORMER STUDENT NATASHA SINGH. SHE GRADUATED FROM FSW IN 2013. NOW SHE'S WORKING AS A LEE HEALTH NURSE. THE ART STUDENTS HOPE THE PROJECT WILL BE A BRIGHT SPOT FOR EVERYONE WORKING ON AND OFF THE FRONTLINE.

LINDSEY FISCHER, FSW ART STUDENT: We are all completely connected. Whether we are physically connected or not. We can still find a way to be together.

THEY'RE ENCOURAGING EVERYONE TO POST THEIR PHOTOS