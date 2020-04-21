71 new cases of COVID-19 at Federal Correctional Institute in Yazoo City

- the corona-virus numbers at a - mississippi prison continue to- climb at an alarming rate.- the federal bureau of prisons i- reporting 71 new- cases among inmates at the- federal correctional- institute in yazoo city... 64 o- those testing positive at the - low security prison.- the 64 cases now represent the- largest number of cases in a- federal prison nationwide...- just two weeks after the first- reported cases in yazoo city.

- overall... the bureau is- reporting more than 800 positiv- cases between inmates and staff- members combined... to go - along with 22