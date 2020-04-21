Freeze Warnings Overnight

JOINING US FROM HOME TONIGHT.TONIGHT...Mostly clear andwindy.

Lows in the mid 30s.Northwest winds 20 to 30 mphwith gusts up to 40 mph,diminishing to 10 to 15 mphafter midnight..WEDNESDAY...Sunn y.

Highs inthe mid 50s.

West winds 15 to20 mph.

.WEDNESDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy in theevening, then becoming mostlycloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.West winds 10 to 15 mph,becoming east around 5 mphafter midnight..THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Achance of rain in the morning,then rain likely in theafternoon.

Highs in the upper50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.Chance of rain 70 percent..THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain.

Lowsin the upper 40s.

Chance ofrain near 100 percent..FRIDAY...Showers likely.Highs in the upper 50s.

Chanceof rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe lower 40s..SATURDAY...Shower s likely.Highs in the lower 60s.

Chanceof rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAYNIGHT...Showers.

Lows around50.

Chance of rain 90 percent..SUNDAY...Showers likely.Highs in the lower 60s.

Chanceof rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a30 percent chance of showers.Lows in the upper 40s..MONDAY...Partly sunny.

Highsin the upper 50s.WHILE SCHOOLS ARE CL