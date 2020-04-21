Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Budget Talk

Budget Talk

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Budget Talk

Budget Talk

Starkville city leaders are considering cuts to make up for sales tax losses due to covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Budget Talk

Centered starkville city leaders are considering cuts to make up for sales tax losses due to covid-19.

The board of aldermen is set to take up that matter tonigth.

Our stephanie poole is at city hall waiting for the meeting to start, she joins us live with more, stephanie?

Aundrea, in about 30 minutes, the board will discuss and vote if the city will make any budget cuts and furlough city workers.

Nearly 40 percent of starkville's budget relies on sales tax.

To help with the economic loss since the pandemic, mayor lynn spruill is proposing to cut her salary, the board of aldermen, and department heads by 20 percent.

She is also suggesting to cut operational cost by 730-thousand dollars.

If this proposal is approved, that means more than 15 percent of the city's employees will be furloughed.

I will have an update on their decision at 6p.m.

But for now reporting live in starkville, stephanie poole, wcbi news.

Centered




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sayora222

Sayora RT @LitDefsoulmate: Ok but let’s talk about their styling. Their stylists snapped and asked for over-the-top budget for this. JYPE thanks… 6 minutes ago

athada

athada RT @HicksCBER: 1/n One silver lining on Covid-19 may be the realization that Congress never really cared about budget deficits and debt. A… 8 minutes ago

bdrjd

bobdry RT @AmyJacobson: Job security! When asked about our state budget deficit and possible state employee’s losing their jobs, @GovPritzker sa… 9 minutes ago

HicksCBER

Michael J. Hicks 1/n One silver lining on Covid-19 may be the realization that Congress never really cared about budget deficits and… https://t.co/9UVK1gk8uI 16 minutes ago

SisThobs

Thobela Nkukwana RT @Eusebius: NOTE: At 9am tomorrow (Wednesday) minister of defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will join me on my show on @Radio702 and talk a… 21 minutes ago

ksprowal

Karen Sprowal RT @leoniehaimson: Join us tomorrow @WBAI "Talk out of School" at 10 AM where we'll talk to NYC teachers @bobsonwong @liatolenick @lapham_k… 22 minutes ago

KereditseMaxak2

Kereditse Maxakatha RT @HerdsThemi: He spoke about May month budget while we're still in April and you say he didn't talk about extension .come on fellow S.A… 25 minutes ago

TommyCa53116660

Tommy Carter @UrsulinaR @MarkTreyger718 @MichaelElsenRoo @madinatoure @NYCSchools Wanna talk about how Ricky was about to spend… https://t.co/1oUqDEvcN1 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.