Budget Talk

The board of aldermen is set to take up that matter tonigth.

The board of aldermen is set to take up that matter tonigth.

Aundrea, in about 30 minutes, the board will discuss and vote if the city will make any budget cuts and furlough city workers.

Nearly 40 percent of starkville's budget relies on sales tax.

To help with the economic loss since the pandemic, mayor lynn spruill is proposing to cut her salary, the board of aldermen, and department heads by 20 percent.

She is also suggesting to cut operational cost by 730-thousand dollars.

If this proposal is approved, that means more than 15 percent of the city's employees will be furloughed.

I will have an update on their decision at 6p.m.

But for now reporting live in starkville

