Some Essential Workers In Maryland Can Now Get Haircuts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:19s - Published now Some Essential Workers In Maryland Can Now Get Haircuts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Gov. Larry Hogan is now allowing the state's barbershops and salons to stay open to service essential personnel only during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this A Patriot RT @Joe7993: Maryland Gov. Hogan lets barbers, hair salons serve some essential workers amid coronavirus https://t.co/1TP2YFTHif 17 minutes ago KapnRon RT @gwilliams3024: Maryland Gov. Hogan lets barbers, hair salons serve some essential workers amid coronavirus https://t.co/ECYmhMien1 30 minutes ago Ken Smith Ok ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩, It’s your turn. Open small businesses - You are killing them. The risk is no greater than dying… https://t.co/kxrSAbUc9p 38 minutes ago Keith E. Moore RT @baltimoresun: Some Maryland child care providers have closed their doors, unable to keep pace with accumulating debt. Others, serving t… 41 minutes ago The Baltimore Sun Some Maryland child care providers have closed their doors, unable to keep pace with accumulating debt. Others, ser… https://t.co/xQR7Xtah6a 43 minutes ago Hear, O Israel Maryland Gov. Hogan lets barbers, hair salons serve some essential workers amid coronavirus https://t.co/KLk8UdWQwO 46 minutes ago The Salty Chief Maryland Gov. Hogan lets barbers, hair salons serve some essential workers amid coronavirus https://t.co/ECYmhMien1 50 minutes ago BlueDeathValley.com 5) This is a blueprint here. Maryland is implementing some of my ideas: https://t.co/sZa2A9n9WX 53 minutes ago