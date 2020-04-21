Ticketmaster To Give Refunds To Customers

Ticketmaster assured customers it will issue refunds for all the events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At first Live Nation said it would not give refunds but it causes outrage from consumers and members of Congress.

According to Business Insider, the company said it sent more than $2 billion to event organizers.

The company’s president said that made it “impossible to issue refunds to fans before recouping sales receipts from the organizers.” He said: “Ticketmaster intends to refund as many tickets as possible in as timely a fashion as is feasible.