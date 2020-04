Drive-by birthday celebration! Woman undergoing cancer treatment turns 89

CREATIVE DURING THE STA━A━HOME ORDER.

AND THIS8━YEA━ OLD WAS STILL ABLE TOCELEBRATE HER BIG DAY!

HERLAWN WAS DECORATED WITHFALMINGOES AND FLOWERS.

PEOPLEDROVE BY TO WISH HER A HAPPYBIRTHDAY AND HER FAMILY PASSEDOUT TWINKIES TO THE ATTENDEES."This is a wonderful way tocelebrate when we can't doanything else...it's wonderfulto see all these people and ienjoy this very much" KAY ISALSO A FIGHTER!

RIGHT NOW SIS GOING THROUGH CANCERTREATMENT.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAY!WE LOVE SEEING YOUR POSITIVEPOSTS AND STORIES.

PLEASE KEEPTHEM COMING.

FIND US ON SOCIALMEDIA OR CONTACT US BYEMAILING STORY IDEAS AT WMARDO