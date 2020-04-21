Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bad Education Trailer - Race Car

Bad Education Trailer - Race Car

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Bad Education Trailer - Race Car

Bad Education Trailer - Race Car

Bad Education Trailer - Race Car - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade.

Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth-best in the country.

He's forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others -- and himself.

Directed by Cory Finley starring Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kathrine Narducci, Alex Wolff, Annaleigh Ashford, Jimmy Tatro, Pat Healy, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Ray Abruzzo, Kayli Carter, Catherine Curtin release date April 25, 2020 (on HBO)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.