Bad Education Trailer - Race Car - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade.

Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth-best in the country.

He's forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others -- and himself.

Directed by Cory Finley starring Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kathrine Narducci, Alex Wolff, Annaleigh Ashford, Jimmy Tatro, Pat Healy, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Ray Abruzzo, Kayli Carter, Catherine Curtin release date April 25, 2020 (on HBO)