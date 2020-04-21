75 cases of coronavirus, 1 death reported at Albertville’s Wayne Farms

Also waiting on results.

Right now - marshall county has 180 coronavirus cases.

But 75 of those - or 2 out of 5 cases in the entire county - are from wayne farms. it's a poultry processing facility in albertville.

The company said one employee at the facility died from the virus.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is learning what the company is doing to keep employees safe.

A spokesperson from wayne farms told me one of the things they are doing here at the plant is to give employees personal protection equipment for free.

" the spokesperson told me today an employee at the albertville facility died on april 18th.

He said the employee reported flu like symptoms on april 9th and left work that day.

The employee tested positive for coronavirus about a week later - and died a day after that.

The spokesperson tells me around 250 employees are self isolating - either because they have come in contact with someone who tested positive or out of precaution.

He also said the plant reduced its production schedule.

That means employees are able to distance themselves more.

They have also installed infrared temperature sensors to screen all employees, visitors, and suppliers before entering the facility.

Sophia looklive: "the spokesperson also told me they do not plan on closing the facility and company representatives are working with the family to provide support.

In albertville, sophia borrelli waay 31 news the company also says on monday co-workers at the facility had a moment of silence and prayer for the employee.

Chaplains were also available for employees at the facility.

To read the full press release, you can go to our website - waaytv