U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 800,000

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Despite limited testing for Americans nationwide, U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 800,000.

This means cases of COVID-19 doubled for the states in about two weeks, reports Reuters.

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The US has four times as many infections as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.

Globally, cases topped 2.5 million, with North America accounting for one-third of all cases.

Many states still plan to reopen their economy despite the growing cases and deaths.

