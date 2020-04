U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 800,000

Despite limited testing for Americans nationwide, U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 800,000.

This means cases of COVID-19 doubled for the states in about two weeks, reports Reuters.

The United States has by far the worldโ€™s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The US has four times as many infections as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.

Globally, cases topped 2.5 million, with North America accounting for one-third of all cases.

Many states still plan to reopen their economy despite the growing cases and deaths.