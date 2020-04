No COVID-19 since single confirmed case at Papillion Manor Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:19s - Published now No COVID-19 since single confirmed case at Papillion Manor 0

IN THE STATE AT ANURSING HOME.PAPILLION MANORPUT THEIRPROTOCOLS IN PLACETO KEEP OTHERRESIDENTS SAFE.SENIOR REPORTERJAKE WASIKOWSKIEXPLAINS HOW THEYWERE ABLE TO STOPANYONE ELSE FROMBECOMING INFECTED.SUPER: NO COVID-19 SINCE SINGLECONFIRMED CASEAT PAPILLIONMANORMARCH 26A PERSONADMITTED 9 DAYSPRIOR TO PAPILLIONMANOR TESTSPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 STAFF SAW THEYHAD A FEVER ONMARCH 18 AND WENTTO WORKADMINISTRATORLINNEA DETRICK SAYSSHE KNEW THE EYESOF THE STATE WEREON THEMSUPER: LINNEADETRICK,ADMINISTRATOR,PAPILLION MANOR40:29-"JUSTKNOWING HOWDETRIMENTAL THISVIRUS CAN BE ANDHOW IT CAN JUSTGO THROUGH ABUILDING SOQUICKLY AND BE SODEVASTATING ITHINK WE WEREDEFINITELYNERVOUS." :41 BUTWE KNEW WE HAD AGREAT TEAM THATTOOK THISSERIOUSLY, TRUSTEDTHEIR GUT, ANDTOOK APPROPRIATEACTION." :47THE INFECTEDRESIDENT WASQUICKLY ISOLATEDUNTIL THEY WENT TOTHE HOSPITAL TEAMMEMBERS WORE FULLPPE AND PUT IN LONGHOURS IN THEIRASSIGNED PART OFTHE BUILDING, ANDTHE OTHERRESIDENTS WHOWERE ALREADY ONSOME RESTRICTIONS,WERE PUT IN FULLISOLATION FOR 14DAYS APRIL 10-TH ACELEBRATIONWHENTHEY LIFTED THE FULLQUARANTINENATSSINCE THENNO ONE INTHE BUILDING HASTESTED POSITIVE FORTHECORONAVIRUSDETRICK SAYSTHANKS TO THE STAFF44:01-"THERE'SDEFINITELY A SIGHOF RELIEF." :0345:38-"I THINKREALLY WAS OURBIGGEST PIECE OFWHAT SAVED USAND WHAT SAVEDTHIS BUILDINGFROM IT WAS THEFACT THAT THEYFELT STRONGLYENOUGH THAT THISIS DIFFERENT ANDWE NEED TO TREATIT DIFFERENTLY." :50PAPILLION MANOR ISSTILL KEEPINGRESIDENTS FROMCOMMUNALACTIVITIES ANDCOMMUNAL DININGDETRICK SAYS OTHERNURSING ANDASSISTED LIVINGFACILITIES NEED TOPAY ATTENTION TOTHEIR RESIDENTS,TRUST THEIR GUT IFTHEY FEELSOMETHING IS OFF,AND MOVE QUICKLYTOSTOP THE SPREAD46:33-"WE WOULDMUCH RATHERPEOPLE TAKE IT THEEXTREME OFISOLATION, ANDPPE THAN TO THEOTHER EXTREMETHAT WE DONOTHING ANDLOOK WHATHAPPENS ANDLOOK HOWDEVASTATING THISCAN BE." :44SUPER: JAKEWASIKOWSKI52:33-"PAPILLIONMANOR TELLS METHE PERSON WHOTESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID 19 WASONLY A TEMPORARYREHAB PATIENT.THEY ARE DOING OKBUT THEY HAVEN'TRETURNED TO THEFACILITY BECAUSETHEY WERE ONLYSUPPOSED TO BEHERE ON A SHORTTERM BASIS.REPORTING INPAPILLION, JAKEWASIKOWSKI, 3NEWS NOW." :49





