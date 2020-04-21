Global  

Is Tennessee reopening too soon?

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Tennessee Gov.

Bill Lee insists all the numbers indicate that now is the right time to start reopening Tennessee's economy.

But do those numbers add up?

Tweets about this

Kevinsevenup

Kevin 🇨🇦 RT @bopinion: Just days after the Trump administration set out careful benchmarks for states to meet before reopening their economies, four… 4 minutes ago

Poseidon2020

Blue Boy The State of Tennessee is putting its citizens at grave risk by reopening businesses too soon. More will get sick… https://t.co/kbfF6tNRBH 11 minutes ago

RichardIrmi

RickM RT @bopinion: All 50 states are bound to find reopening difficult no matter how carefully they follow public health guidelines. Georgia,… 14 minutes ago

kerryon_kerry

Kerryon RT @NC5: The House Democratic Caucus says Gov. Bill Lee is putting Tennesseans at risk by reopening the state “too soon.” https://t.co/rAmJ… 16 minutes ago

wheres_myphone

Carly RT @TNDemocrats: Experts stress that reopening Tennessee too soon jeopardizes our lives as well as the economy. Working against the recomme… 23 minutes ago

MurfAD

Murf RT @bopinion: South Carolina’s reopening looks no better. The steepest jump in its daily count came just the other day, on Saturday. And… 29 minutes ago

psykickgirl

psykickgirl REALLY??? Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina Say Businesses Can Reopen Soon https://t.co/ne0EOw5UKE 41 minutes ago

wwvacopp

Worldwide Vacation Opportunities RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Tennessee and Georgia governors launched efforts Monday to reopen their states from Covid. https://t.co/XP01… 42 minutes ago

