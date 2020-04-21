Banners for High School Grads

Corona stinger typically spring of your high school year is full of excitement... prom and graduation.

Despite the pandemic?

An albert lea pastor is making sure students are celebrated.

Pastor george marin (marine) is working with a local sign company to make banners like these.

They will be hung up along broadway avenue in downtown albert lea commemoratin g the graduating class of 2?20.

Marin says the banners are a way to show support and pride for the graduating "we feel like it shows our graduates and the world that albert lea supports and celebrates its graduates during these unprecedented times."

Marin (marine) has submitted a letter for city council consideration at next monday's meeting.

The banners are slated to be on display from late may through labor day.///