Trump: Immigration Pause For 60 Days, Will Apply To Green Card Cases Not Temporary Visas

Trump: Immigration Pause For 60 Days, Will Apply To Green Card Cases Not Temporary Visas
The White House held a briefing.
Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader RT @TocRadio: Trump's immigration order — pauses immigration for people seeking green cards for 60 days, could be longer — POTUS says aides… 2 minutes ago

gutulu06

Chinna Mani RT @ANI: I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into United States. This pause will be in effect for 60 days, after which… 4 minutes ago

arlhnny

Arline Horman RT @nowthisnews: UPDATE: Trump just said the immigration pause would be for 60 days and was meant to put American workers ahead of immigran… 5 minutes ago

JosephASDMarket

Joseph @ ASD Market Week RT @Alex_Panetta: Trump on his planned immigration freeze: —Pause in effect for 60 days, will be reviewed after. —Will only apply to pe… 6 minutes ago

DavidFr84650649

David Franklin RT @CIS_org: Trump: Immigration pause for 60 days. Does not apply to guest workers. Only LPRs. 7 minutes ago

Phaswa

Dj Chilies 🌶 RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: Trump says the U.S. immigration pause will be in effect for 60 days https://t.co/wZ0A6FIwJr 10 minutes ago

Brett_Samuels27

Brett Samuels The green card pause will be reevaluated in 60 days based on economic conditions, Trump said. But most experts thin… https://t.co/gBOskSogKC 18 minutes ago

jr_huling

Gerald Huling Jr #Trump2020 We are on pause, immigration can be on pause! Trump says coronavirus immigration suspension will last 60 days… https://t.co/skohitLAJd 20 minutes ago

