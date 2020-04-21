Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Comments On Reports About Kim Jong Un's Health

Trump Comments On Reports About Kim Jong Un's Health

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Trump Comments On Reports About Kim Jong Un's Health
The White House held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexkertes1

Alexander Kertes @soledadobrien And why isn't WP excellent story, by Dana Milbank, nailing and actually calling Trump a liar on his… https://t.co/uW2MtTS3In 2 days ago

RickWil67301072

Rick Williams @maylonemom You also like to believe fake news as you like wrong comments between me and a liberal. ABC reports abo… https://t.co/7lGsu7mBRg 3 days ago

willkell13

Will @santomargarida1 @dicsacman @Worried_gma4 @DevinNunes De blasio has been on blast about his comments. Btw does he g… https://t.co/pOwpRyPV2t 5 days ago

loyaladvisor

Mona Pinchis-Paulsen RT @DanCiuriak: Easily the best piece I've seen to date reviewing the response to the pandemic. Helpfully comments on how int'l orgs work.… 5 days ago

DanCiuriak

Dan Ciuriak Easily the best piece I've seen to date reviewing the response to the pandemic. Helpfully comments on how int'l org… https://t.co/6S4dGcLjUS 6 days ago

BertDeivert

Bert Deivert Keep up on lies about WHO.... NPR reports! https://t.co/ivuXYgZFWc 6 days ago

phylie13

P S RT @MSNBC: Brian Williams reports on President Trump’s comments about COVID-19 tests: “He indicated ... that’s a state matter. He said ...… 6 days ago

ReaganRising

Joe Biden’s Dirty Finger RT @ColBannister: Very interesting comments from President Trump about reports about how the Virus May have originated from Wuhan China ...… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.