Arrest made in fatal Columbus shooting Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago April 21, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Arrest made in fatal Columbus shooting Shooting in columbus police charged tyler blackwell,18, with murder. Chief fred shelton confirmed blackwell shot 20-year-old xavier johnson of columbus... the shooting happened before 1:00 in south columbus on 16th avenue south on monday. Police officers also recovered a





You Might Like

Tweets about this