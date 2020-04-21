Global  

Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ - First Look

Here's your first look at the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and J.

K.

Simmons!

Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Apple TV+ Defending Jacob is a crime drama television miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by William Landay, produced by Apple TV+.

The series was created by Mark Bomback and stars Chris Evans and be directed by Morten Tyldum.

