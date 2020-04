St. Luke's increases testing for COVID-19 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:35s - Published 21 hours ago St. Luke's Hospital System is ramping up testing for COVID-19 in a big way. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend St. Luke's increases testing for COVID-19 RAMPING UP THECOVID-19 TESTING INA BIG WAY.AS OF TODAY, THEYARE COMPLETING17-HUNDRED TESTSPER DAY WITHOUTSENDING ANY OFTHEM TO OUTSIDELABS.BECAUSE OF THAT,THE RESULTS AREAVAILABLE TOINDIVIDUALS AS WELLAS COMMUNITYPLANNERS MUCHFASTER.UNTIL RECENTLY, ST.LUKE'S SAYS IT HADTO SEND ALLSPECIMENS TOEXTERNAL LABS.THE AVERAGETURNAROUND WASTHREE DAYS.SAINT LUKE'SLABORATORIES SAYTHEY CAN TURNRESULTS IN ABOUTTWO TO FOURHOURS.BUT ONLY RECENTLYWERE THEY ABLE TOBUY RE-AGENTS FORTHE TESTS WHICHTHEY SAY WERERESTRICTED BY THEDEPARTMENT OFDEFENSE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Idaho News 6 St. Luke's increases testing for COVID-19 https://t.co/6MViyJyXFp https://t.co/cY8m6AuXBr 19 hours ago