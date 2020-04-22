Lamar Jackson Talks Madden 21 Cover, Trump Tweets Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:13s - Published now Lamar Jackson Talks Madden 21 Cover, Trump Tweets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke with the media on Tuesday about a variety of topics. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this lemoncake28 RT @jeffzrebiec: Lamar Jackson on Antonio Brown, ‘Madden’ curse, his postseason struggles and one thing he wants from this week’s draft ht… 44 minutes ago Jeff Zrebiec Lamar Jackson on Antonio Brown, ‘Madden’ curse, his postseason struggles and one thing he wants from this week’s dr… https://t.co/rdBwmRo0cC 1 hour ago