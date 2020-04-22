Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 5, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

TOM BRADY THROWING FOOTBALL DURING PRACTICE 2.

ROB GRONKOWSKI RUNNING WITH BALL DURING PRACTICE.

TAMPA FLORIDA, UNITED STATES.

(APRIL 20, 2020) (CITY OF TAMPA - MUST COURTESY CITY OF TAMPA) 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TAMPA FLORIDA MAYOR JANE CASTOR, SAYING: "Let's talk about the sports teams and how great they've been.

Oh gotta tell you this story too.

I always tell people I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me.

You know our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff they patrol around just to make sure that people aren't doing contact sports and things like that, and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks and she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.

There you go.

He has been sighted." BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES (February 7, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

ROB GRONKOWSKI NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS SUPERBOWL VICTORY PARADE STORY: Rob Gronkowski has decided to come out of retirement and will reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report on Tuesday (April 21).

Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining on his contract with New England, was a formidable offensive weapon and one of Brady's most reliable targets at the Patriots, where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. A report on the NFL website sourcing NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, said the Patriots agreed to trade Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft that begins on Thursday.

According to Rapoport, Gronkowski has taken a physical and the player's agent told him: "Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season.

He will honor his current contract at this time." Both the Patriots and Buccaneers have not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

On Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed that Tom Brady had been ejected from a city park that had been closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Castor told St.

Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman about the incident during a live-streamed, video conference updating the region on the latest pandemic news.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in March 2019, ending one of the NFL's most dominant and colorful careers after nine seasons.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski recently made his debut with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Gronkowski, who spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games.

He added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason contests.

Brady, who won a record six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots, signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent last month and will look to turn around a team that finished 7-9 last year and have not made the playoffs since the 2007 season.