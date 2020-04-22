Oil price plunge forces Colorado companies to scale back production, layoff workers Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:00s - Published now Oil price plunge forces Colorado companies to scale back production, layoff workers As oil prices plunge, the impact is weighing on global markets and businesses in Colorado. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oil price plunge forces Colorado companies to scale back production, layoff workers VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION IS NOTNECESSARILY CHEAPER THANIN-PERSON CLASSES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Benjamin Tuckett Oil price plunge forces Colorado companies to scale back production, lay... https://t.co/162zRJwQjN via @DenverChannel 13 minutes ago Carol B (under SELF isolation w/disabled hubby) RT @DenverChannel: "It’s definitely a bloodbath in Colorado and across the west as companies are having to shed workers and scale back prod… 29 minutes ago Denver7 News "It’s definitely a bloodbath in Colorado and across the west as companies are having to shed workers and scale back… https://t.co/3FHJEV1cSQ 1 hour ago