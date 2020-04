Recovered COVID-19 patients can donate plasma to help someone sick

FOR THOSE -- STILL FIGHTING TORECOVER.

WE'VE TOLD YOU ABOUTTHIS BEFORE -- SOMEONE WHO HASBEEN INFECTED -- DONATESPLASMA TO SOMEONE SICK.

INTHAT PLASMA -- AN ANTIBODY --THAT COULD BE USED TO FIGHTTHE VIRUS.

NOW -- ARIZONA ISSTARTING THIS TYPE OFTREATMENT.

THE COMPANY'VITALANT' JUST RECENTLY HADTHEIR FIRST DONOR.

AND SINCETHEN -- HAVE RECEIVED MORETHAN 600 APPLICANTS FORPOTENTIAL DONORS.

"IT'SCURRENTLY THE ONLY TOOLAVAILABLE THAT DOCTORS HAVE TOTRY AND GIVE PEOPLE SOMEANTIBODIES TO FIGHT OFFCORONAVIRUS THERE ARE STRICTRULES FOR HOW SOMEONE CANAPPLY AND BE APPROVED -- FORSAFETY CONCERNS.

VITALANT SAYS-- FOR EVERY ONE PERSON WHODONATES PLASMA -- IT CAN HELPTREAT UP TO FIVE PATIENTSFIGHTING COVID-19.