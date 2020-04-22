Rob Gronkowski reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Rob Gronkowski reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Brad Galli has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 😌⚜️ RT @john_siglerr: live look at the buccaneers after reuniting tom brady with rob gronkowski https://t.co/6fP26I2t9G 1 minute ago victoria jenkins RT @catturd2: Whoa —- Rob Gronkowski returning to NFL, reuniting with Tom Brady with the Buccaneers. 10 minutes ago Isaiah Magruder RT @yardbarker: Rob Gronkowski is officially reuniting with Tom Brady on the Buccaneers 🏈 The Patriots are trading Gronk and a seventh-rou… 15 minutes ago Lisa Bolton In other news, Patriots to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady https://t.co/5nMMyARvtc 16 minutes ago Valerie Taylor Hope this isn't fake news! Rob Gronkowski is reportedly coming out of retirement and reuniting with Tom Brady… https://t.co/4dsaf258kt 21 minutes ago Dog With a Blog™ OFFICIAL🐕 RT @Jimmypisfunny: So... like 8 months ago, Gronk says he’d had over 20 concussions while playing in the NFL. Yet when he says he wants to… 31 minutes ago Paul Kent Patriots to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady, reports say https://t.co/VyPAOdcdQs 35 minutes ago NESN Tom Brady is pretty excited about reuniting with Rob Gronkowski on the football field. https://t.co/TlcnMmfmmB https://t.co/sMxHskVr4F 41 minutes ago