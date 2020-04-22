Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:46s - Published
COVID-19 l 'Muslims to observe Ramzan at home': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister  Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that all Muslim organisations have asked people not to venture out during the holy month of Ramzan.

Naqvi said that he had a meeting with WAQF board members from across the country where they all agreed that people should offer prayers from their homes.

This as India remains under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

