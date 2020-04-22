How the West can adapt to a rising Asia | Kishore Mahbubani
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 17:53s - Published
As Asian economies and governments continue to gain power, the West needs to find ways to adapt to the new global order, says author and diplomat Kishore Mahbubani.
In an insightful look at international politics, Mahbubani shares a three-part strategy that Western governments can use to recover power and improve relations with the rest of the world.