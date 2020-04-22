The Flash S06E17 Liberation
The Flash 6x17 "Liberation" Season 6 Episode 17 Promo - HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton).
Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move.
Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617).
Original airdate 4/28/2020.
