The Flash S06E17 Liberation Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:21s - Published 1 week ago The Flash S06E17 Liberation The Flash 6x17 "Liberation" Season 6 Episode 17 Promo - HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020. The Flash 6x17 Promo/Preview "Liberation" The Flash Season 6 Episode 17 Promo The Flash 6x17 Promo "Liberation" (HD) #TheFlash #DCTV » Watch The Flash Tuesdays at 8:00pm/7c on The CW » Starring: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh 0

