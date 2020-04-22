Budget Talks

In a 5-2 vote, starkville board of alderman approve the decision make budget cuts and furlough city workers// this in an effort to help the economic shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic// our stephanie poole brings us to speed// donut open- to help with economic loss since the pandemic, starkville board of alderman say this will help with the city's budget.

However,some citizens don't agree.

" department heads don't get 20- percent pay raises, they only got like 2 or 3 percent.

Cut that.

You're going to make them work overtime as it is because you're cutting personnel.

" on tuesday, the board voted to cut the mayor, board of alderman, and department head salaries.

However, christopher taylor is worried city employees will now have to do double the work for less pay.

" you're going to take 20-percent from me but you only gave me 20- percent for the last two or three years, so i'm back to where i started."

Taylor is a a city of employee.

By the end of the week, 47 employees will be furloughed.

Although these changes will impact city leaders and workers, there's hope it'll improve the city's budget.

" none of this is something any of us wanted to do.

We are at a critical point in our employees are our greatest asset.

For us to have to furlough them is the saddest day that i can think of that we have encountered."

Butt sots " it's to department heads to establish a rational basis for who they selected to stay and who they selected to furlough.

In other words, it can't be a racial reason, or a gender reason pr an age based reason."

.

Donut close- the city will begin furloughs on april 24th and it remain until further notice.

Reporting in starkville, stephanie poole, wcbi news.

Another option those employees can choose is a two day administrative leave on