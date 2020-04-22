Global  

Man Spreads Tarp in Balcony and Pretends to do Mountain Climbing Over It

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published
This man spread out a tarp on his balcony floor, in the shape of a mountain peak.

He lay on the floor and pretended to do mountain climbing on it, as a fun activity during coronavirus lockdown.

He climbed atop the summit then descended back down.

