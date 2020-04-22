Global  

Chattanooga City Council Members table proposed coronavirus fine ordinance

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Chattanooga City Council Members table proposed coronavirus fine ordinance
Chattanooga City Council Members table proposed coronavirus fine ordinance
Chattanooga City Council Members table proposed coronavirus fine ordinance

The move to impose a fine for people who violate the chattanooga mayor's orders on covid-19 hits a wall today.

And, business owners express frustrations over the city's regulations.

My co-anchor dorothy sherman is operating remotely.

She explains how people are reacting.

Dorothy sherman/http: since we've been in this covid-19 pandemic, the mayor has issued orders in attempt to slow the spread of the virus and since we've been in this covid-19 pandemic, the mayor has issued orders in attempt to slow the spread of the virus and keep the community safe.

Council members had discussions on this ordinance in their meetings.

Councilman anthony byrd told me that he did not think it was going to pass, but says "we all together community and government have to let violators know we are living in serious times."

Councilman darrin ledford says he would not support financial burdens on businesses.

Councilman ken smith says he would not support measures to resemble a "police state" and w should be planning on how to get life back to normal.

The ordinance was on the agenda with no council sponsorship.

Chattanooga councilman jerry mitchell: "it just didn't follow the rules of our procedures to be on the agenda.

I just wanted to inform the council that as you already know, none of us did it.

The mayor didn't do it."

It's said to have come from the attorney's office.

Either way council tabled it with no word on when or if it might be brought up again.

Meanwhile, people are expressing frustrations over the city's coronavirus regulations and how the state and county announced they will start to loosen theirs.

Marti brown/town &amp; country barber shop &amp; salon: "our clients are going to go other places.

It just, i don't understand why they can open and we can't.

We're breathing the same air.

We need to make money just like these other places."

Dorothy sherman/http: tennessee governor bill lee




