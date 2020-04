NYS to allow elective outpatient treatments in some areas

ANOTHER BIG CHANGEIS EXPECTED TO HELPFURLOUGHEDHOSPITAL STAFFERS --AS WELL AS PEOPLEWHO ARE LOOKINGFOR MEDICALPROCEDURES THATHAVE NOTHING TO DOWITH THE VIRUS.NIKKI DEMENTRI TELLSUS ABOUT THE SET OFSERVICES... COMINGBACK.ELECTIVE OUTPATIENTPROCEDURES MAYSOON BE BACK ONTHE BOARD."WE'RE GOING TO TAKEA VERY CAUTIOUSAPPROACH TO IT ANDGRADUALLY RAMP UP."ELECTIVE OUTPATIENTTREATMENT CANBEGIN NEXT TUESDAY .NIAGARA FALLSMEMORIAL MEDICALHOSPITAL PRESIDENTAND CEO JOESPHRUFFOLO SAYS IT'S APLAN WEEKS IN THEMAKING"BECAUSE THESURGERY IS ELECTIVEDOESN'T MEAN THAIT'S NOT NECESSARY.AND SO THEPOSTPONEMENT OFELECTIVE SURGERIESFOR THE PAST 4,5,6WEEKS HAVE LEFTSOME PATIENTS IN AVERY VULNERABLESITUATION."HOSPITALS CAN BEGINIF CAPACITY IS OVER25% FOR THECOUNTY.AND IF THERE AREFEWER THAN 10 NEWCOVID-19HISPITALIZATIONS INOVER 10 DAYS.A DECREASE INCAPACITY OR A SURGEIN CASES MEANSELECTIVEPROCEDURES MUSTCEASE.PATIENTS MUST ALSOTEST NEGATIVE FORCOVID-19."N: IS IT FAIR TO SAYTHAT THIS IS REALLY AFLEXIBLE PLAN AT THISMOMENT IN TIME?

R:THAT'S CORRECT.WE'LL BEGIN WITHMINIMALLY INVASIVEGENERAL SURGERY "PATIENTS AT NIAGARAFALLS MEMORIAL WILLBE TESTED FORCOVID-19 FOUR DAYSBEFORE SURGERY.THEY WILL BESCREENED AGAIN THEDAY OF THEOPERATION IF THEYTEST NEGATIVE THEFIRST TIME."ANYTIME THAT YOUCAN PROVIDE APATIENT CARE THATRELIEVES PAIN ORGIVES THEM THECONFIDENCE ORALLOWS THEM TO LIVETHEIR LIFE IN A MOREFULFILLING WAY,THAT'S EXCITING FOME."MOUNT SAINT MARY'SHOSPITAL INLEWISTON WILL BEGINELECTIVE SURGERIESIN THE NEXT THREEWEEKS.TESTING AND SOCIALDISTANCING WILL BECRUCIAL IN ENSURINGSAFETY.CATHOLIC HEALTHSAYS THEY'RE READYTO GOOPERATIONALLY.

BUTTHEY WANT TOEDUCATE PATIENTS ONHOW THIS WILL WORK."EISENHOWER SAID,'IT'S NOT THE PLAN, IT'STHE PLANNING.'

SOTHIS IS CHANGING ASWE'RE SITTING HERE,THEY'RE HAVINGMEETINGS NOW."BUT THERE ARERESTRICTIONS HERE.ELECTIVE SURGERIESARE STILL NOTALLOWED IN ERIECOUNTY -- AS WELL ASMANY DOWNSTATE.SULLIVAN SAYS HEAGREES WITH THISAPPROACH AND ISPLANNING HOW ERIECOUNTY WILL RESUMETHESE PROCEDURESWHEN IT IS ALLOWED."WE DEFINITELY HAVE APENT UP DEMAND BOTHIN ERIE AND NIAGARACOUNTIES FORELECTIVE SURGERIESSINCE WE STOPPEDTHEM MID-MARCH."THE NEW YORK STATEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH WILL BEISSUING GUIDANCE ONRESUMING ELECTIVESURGERIES.TH