YourLife Senior Living: Leadership pushing state for mandatory COVID-19 testing and supplies for senior living facilities

MORE HELP TO KEEP THECORONAVIRUS FROM SPREADING.THE MARTIN COUNTY BUSINESSMANIS ASKING STATE LEADERS FORMORE TESTS AND STRONGERPOLICIES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SMEGHAN MCROBERTS EXPLAINS--THE WORRY ABOUT A TYPE OFEXPOSURE NOT BEING ADDRESSED.<< YOURLIFE MEMORY CAREOWNER SAYS BEFORE ANY NEWRESIDENT COMES INSIDE& THEYTESTED FOR COVID-19& SO- THEYHAVE NO CASES IN ANY OF THEIRSIX STATEWIDE LOCATIONS.

BUTNOT ALL FACILITIES HAVE THATTESTING CAPABILITY& AND NOFACILITIES CAN GUARANTEERESIDENTS WONTEMPORARILY LEAVE.

PKG STRICTMEASURES ARE BEING TAKEN ATYOURLIFE MEMORY CARE LOCATIONSSTATEWIDE AND IN STUART.INCLUDING ASKING RESIDENTS NOTTO LEAVE THE PROPERTY.

BUTSOMETIMESRESIDENTS CAN GET HURT OR SICKAND NEED TO GO TO THEHOSPITAL.

AND SOMETIMES&THATSKILLED NURSING FACILITY ORREHAB.“FOR US, IT STARTEDBECOMING AN ISSUE A WEEK, WEEKAND A HALF AG” YOURLIFE OWNERRICK OLSON SAID A COUPLE OFRESIDENTS RECENTLY HAD TO STAYIN A REHABALITATION FACILITY.ONCE THEY RECOVERED, HE ASKEDTHAT REHAB TO TEST THERESIDENTS FOR POSSIBLE COVID19 EXPOSURE BEFORE BEINGDISCHARGED BACK TO YOURLIFE."THEY WERE NOT PREPARED OR SETUP TO DO THE TESTING, SO WEOFFERED TO DO THE TESTINGOURSELVES.

WE WERE TOLD WEWERENTO THE FACILITY TO DO THETEST” OLSON HAD TO GET THESTATE INVOLVED TO GET INSIDETO DO THEIR OWN FIVE HOURTEST... OTHERWISEOTHER OPTION WAS SENDINGPATIENTS HOME TO AWAIT TESTRESULTS BEFORE COMING BACK."TO TAKE THAT PERSON HOME, YOUHAVE TO HAVE YOUR BED SET UP,YOU HAVE TO HAVE A DEDICATEDROOM FOR THAT PERSON TO SLEEP,YOU HAVE TO HAVE WHATEVERMEDICAL CONDITIONS THEY HAVE,YOU HAVE TO HAVE ALL THESUPPLIES FOR THAT PERSON” ANDTHATEXPOSURE.

THATNOW ASKING THE STATE TO HELPSUPPLY TESTS TO ALL FACILTIESCARING FOR SENIORS.

AND ASKINGTHE SURGEON GENERAL TOCONSIDER MANDATORY TESTINGPOLICIES.“THEY NEED TO BETESTED AT EVERY STEP TO MAKESURE THEYCOVID VIRUS FROM ONE FACILITYTO THE NEXT TO THE NEXT ANDTHEY KEEP EXPOSING ANDEXPOSING AND EXPOSING” TAG:OLSON SAID BECAUSE OF THEIRMANDATORY TESTS& THEY ACTUALLYHAVE CAUGHT MULTIPLE COVID-19CASES& AND DELAYED THEIR MOVIN DAY.

MM NC 5