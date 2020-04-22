Courage Martial Arts throws driveway graduation

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Courage Martial Arts in Green Bay is finding innovative ways to continue to teach their students and even put on a driveway graduation over the past weekend where students had an opportunity to earn their next rank.

ART OF SELFDEFENSE... AND EVENFOUND A WAY TO FORTHEM TO GRADUATETO THEIR NEXT RANKIN PERSON.NBC 26'SCHANCELLORJOHNSON HAS MORE.TO SUM UP HOW AFEW OF THESTUDENTS FELT TOPARTICIPATE IN ADRIVEWAY MARTIALARTS GRADUATION INJUST A COUPLE OFWORDS..Very excited!THE COURAGEMARTIAL ARTS STAFFSHOWED UP INDROVES..NATSLITERALLY-- TO GIVETHEIR STUDENTS ANOPPORTUNITY TOEARN THEIR NEXTRANKIt felt really nice, and it feltreally good that thesepeople were here for meand they didn't have to dothat.We were just missing thekids so much so we saidlets go on the road a littlebit, lets go say hi and seehow they're doing.THE FAMILIESENJOYED IT...To see them all today andfor them to still make theirpromotions happen fortheir students wasawesome.AND SO DID THESTAFF...We were coming down theroad man, these kids werejumping.

I don't knowwhose's smiles werebigger the kids or theinstructors.IT WAS FUN MOMENT,THAT GAVE EVERYONEA PUNCH OFPOSTIVITY...Probably one of thecoolest things we've donein a long time.

Thats why Isay, that even though itwas during a time ofturmoil it was a time ofpositive.IN ADDITION TO THEDRIVEWAYGRADUATION, THECORONAVIRUS HASMADE COURAGEMARTIAL ARTS MAKEADJUSTMENTS, BUTTHEY'RE DOINGWHATEVER IT TAKESTO FEND OFF THEIMPACT OF THEVIRUS... (STANDUP)Online virtual, they dovideos, we look forward tothe videos, so its a lot offun.

Even though we missthem they still make it funfor us.The studio is just not thesame without having thesmiling faces and thelaughing going on in here.The families have beenfantastic since we've beenonline, but its probablytripled our workload.TRIPLE THEWORKLOAD..

BUTTRIPLE THE SMILES...FOR NBC 26...A GESTURE OFKINDNESS NOW FROMAN APPLETONRESTAURANT...




