Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19-Related Summer Cancellations Mean Big Losses For Seasonal Jobs

COVID-19-Related Summer Cancellations Mean Big Losses For Seasonal Jobs

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:29s - Published
COVID-19-Related Summer Cancellations Mean Big Losses For Seasonal Jobs

COVID-19-Related Summer Cancellations Mean Big Losses For Seasonal Jobs

The Blues and Gospel festivals have been city favorites for well over 30 years, and their cancellation is an unbelievable reality.

But the people who typically work them won’t be the only ones affected.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BalticWord

The Baltic Word Spring and summer see several Covid-related cancellationsIn an attempt to limit the https://t.co/9cOshUtZsN 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.